The manicured lawn along a large swath of the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail is likely to turn brown in the coming weeks.
An irrigation pump and motor that are critical to the operation of the sprinkler system along the Snake River section of the levee has failed, according to a news release from the Walla Walla District of the Army Corps of Engineers.
The agency is ordering replacement parts, but expects it will take at least two months for them to arrive and be installed. During that time, corps officials expect grass between Confluence Park and the Mtn Dew Skateboard Park will be heat stressed, turn brown and go dormant.
According to the news release, the agency will use a tanker truck to water trees and shrubs in the stretch to ensure they don’t die during the sprinkler outage. Officials from the corps did not respond to phone messages seeking additional information.
The levee irrigation system also suffered a breakdown last summer that led to the grass turning brown. According to a story published in the Tribune last summer, many of the pumps and other equipment that make up the levee irrigation system are more than 40 years old and the pump that feeds sprinklers along the Snake River has been rebuilt several times.