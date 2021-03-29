Sunday night’s weather squall was more like an early spring tantrum but winds that clocked in the 60-mile-an-hour range did leave some down trees and power lines in their wake.
The highest winds appear to have been in the Grangeville area that recorded 66 mile an hour gusts, according to the National Weather Service at Missoula. Avista reported more than 18,600 customers who were without power late Sunday into early Monday. But by mid-afternoon nearly all those power incidents had been restored.
Jerry Zumalt, Idaho County’s emergency management director, said about 12 to 15 trees were down across county roads. The county’s road departments were busy clearing up debris Monday and had mostly completed the job by afternoon.
“There was no real damage,” Zumalt reported. Areas hardest hit, besides Grangeville, included Cow Creek by Lucile; Powerline Road on the Camas Prairie and Adams Grade north of Kamiah.
The Idaho County Sheriff’s office reported down power lines at milepost 68 on U.S. Highway 12. Zumalt said crews were continuing to work in that area.
Avista reported that outages began to occur at 3 p.m. Sunday and continued throughout the evening. Soft and saturated ground due to recent rain contributed to a number of trees being blown down in the wind. In some areas trees came into contact with electric lines and equipment, damaging the transmission and distribution system. Avista was able to reroute power and continued to restore electricity to customers throughout the day.
Brian Conlan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Missoula, said although Monday remained cool, temperatures for the rest of the week are expected to get into the upper 70s in the lower elevations, including the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, and the mid- to upper-60s for the Camas Prairie and the Palouse.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or at (208) 983-2326.