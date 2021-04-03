Spring pastime

Golf on Lewiston and Clarkston’s four golf courses, including the Bryden Canyon Golf Course in Lewiston, is being kickstarted by a week of spring weather to perpetuate the valley’s nickname of the banana belt.

 Barry Kough/Tribune

