Just when all the sad news in the world is getting you down, the winter is dragging on and you discover that your dog has chewed up your favorite pair of gloves, you can look outside and see one of the most wonderful harbingers of spring.
Baby calves are being born.
This is, to me, one of the most hopeful and uplifting visions of the whole year. Better even than the crocuses that pop up or the nubs of red rhubarb pushing their way through the frozen mud.
Baby calves and sometimes baby horses get plopped out in fields by their mothers who look hugely relieved and happy. Big cow smiles on their faces. It almost makes you want to go vegetarian.
I watched a newly born black calf take his first blinking look around at the world and then teeter upright on wobbly legs. He was totally unaware of all the hurtful events going on elsewhere in the world. His mother stood a short distance away, calling him to come over and nurse but the calf wasn’t quite sure of himself yet. So the mama wandered over to him, nuzzled his head a few moments and then tucked him under her belly to latch onto the ample udder full of milk.
Cows aren’t the only ones regenerating this spring. A pair of doves in my backyard have been nervously seeking a place to build a nest for their anticipated youngsters. I say nervously because more than once the doves have built a nest in one of my trees, laid the eggs, patiently waited for them to hatch only to have a squirrel raid the nest and eat the eggs. The mother and father doves watched helplessly while the squirrel decimated their nursery and it was the one time in my life I wished I’d had a shotgun.
Geese also are planting their offspring in the frozen hayfield, where most mornings I walk my 99-pound miniature German shepherd, Zeus. We don’t see them at first, me ambling along and Zeus scouring the field for frozen cow pies to munch on.
But as soon as we get too close to the nesting place the geese pop out, honking ominously, flapping their wings and threatening that if we move one inch closer they will peck our eyes out.
Zeus and I retreat. Nobody wants to piss off a mama goose.
As we left the field I noticed lots of goose footprints in the snow. Each footprint showed three spokes branching out and encircled in a web. It reminded me of the old hippie peace signs of the ’60s that still should mean something today.
At least it’s good to know the beasts are on the right page.
