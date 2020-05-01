Spring mosaic

Into the life of every dogwood tree, a little rain must fall. As seen from the safety of indoors, this tree and the rest of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley got soaked Thursday morning. Today’s forecast in the valley calls for a high of 71 degrees and partly cloudy skies. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 Barry Kough/Tribune

