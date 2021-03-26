Spring landscaping

Pete Caster/TribuneBrad Hines hoses down the sidewalks around Lewiston’s Gateway Church Thursday morning as co-worker Kenneth Brudeseth disperses the river rock that was just laid down. Hines and Brudeseth, of Medlock Lawn Tree and & Landscape, of Lewiston, tore out sections of the grass surrounding the church, replacing it with the river rock, and were getting ready to re-gravel the church’s parking lot later in the afternoon.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

Brad Hines hoses down the sidewalks around Lewiston’s Gateway Church Thursday morning as co-worker Kenneth Brudeseth disperses the river rock that was just laid down. Hines and Brudeseth, of Medlock Lawn Tree and & Landscape, of Lewiston, tore out sections of the grass surrounding the church, replacing it with the river rock, and were getting ready to re-gravel the church’s parking lot later in the afternoon.

Tags