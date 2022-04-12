Snow blanketed the Palouse region the past few days, resulting in winter advisory alerts being sent to residents eager for spring.
On Sunday, Spokane and Lewiston saw traces of snow while Moscow and Pullman had 4½ inches, according to Robin Fox, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Spokane.
On Monday around 1 p.m., snow had just begun to fall in Spokane, while the Moscow and Pullman areas had 1 to 2 inches, Fox said.
Snow was expected to fall throughout Monday until about 11 p.m., according to a weather alert by the National Weather Service.
Though snowfall in spring may seem out of the ordinary, the Palouse is experiencing a normal weather pattern, Fox said. On average, the region receives half an inch to an inch of snow each April. Because of a colder atmosphere, precipitation can become a mix of rain and snow, Fox said.
Fox said the Palouse will see precipitation throughout the week, and as temperatures begin to warm in the latter half, wet snow will soon fall.
The Palouse will see lingering snow in some areas because of below-average temperatures. April’s average temperature on the Palouse is 50 degrees and the region receives lots of precipitation, according to Fox. Although the area will see highs of 40 degrees during the day, every night will dip below freezing, when precipitation is most prevalent, Fox said.
The reason the Palouse is experiencing lower-than-average temperatures is because “there is an upper-level trough in the atmosphere that’s bringing a lot of cold air across the Pacific Northwest,” Fox said. “And within that upper trough, we have the weather disturbances that are moving through and are enhancing bands of precipitation in places.”
Snow also came to the Camas Prairie, which is under a winter storm warning in effect from 2 p.m. Monday until 11 a.m. today, according to the National Weather Service at Missoula.
Snow was likely a factor that led to vehicles and semitrucks sliding off the road or spinning out on White Bird Grade on Monday evening. The Idaho State Police advised that commercial vehicles use chains to travel on the grade.
While many are looking forward to spring conditions, cold weather will continue to stick around for another week. Fox said to keep in mind that spring weather can be variable, especially in April. Warmer weather is soon to come, but maybe not right away.
