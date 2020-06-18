Spring chinook fishing on the lower Salmon River has ended for the year and will close on the Little Salmon River on Saturday evening, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
The state is close to reaching its share of spring chinook that return to the Rapid River Hatchery near Riggins. Anglers have harvested an estimated 498 spring chinook from the Little Salmon and lower Salmon rivers this spring out of a harvest share of about 626, leaving only 128 to be caught.
The Snake River between Dug Bar and Hells Canyon Dam in Hells Canyon remains open to spring chinook fishing. The Clearwater River closed last month because of poor returns there.