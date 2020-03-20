Thursday’s spring equinox — the earliest in 124 years — bloomed into a brilliantly bright, crisp day in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, and the forecast calls for more of the same through the weekend.
Meteorologist Travis Wilson with the National Weather Service in Spokane said mostly clear skies will persist through Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid-30s. Some high-level clouds should sweep down from Alaska by Monday, however, bringing a chance of showers.
“It’s not until we get to the next week that temperatures drop into the lower 50s,” Wilson said. “But still, not bad for this time of year. Overnight temperatures might goose up a degree or two, but nothing to write home about.”
Another wet weather system is forecast to blow through the weekend of March 28, bringing winds with the increased chance of precipitation.
But with models that can only reliably predict the next seven days, Wilson advised taking that information with a grain of salt.
The government agencies that deal with climate still take a stab at more general weather predictions over longer periods of time, and he added that the one- and three-month outlooks can give people itching to get into their gardens some indication of when to start turning the soil.
The one-month forecast is predicting slightly below-average precipitation, with temperatures around normal. The three-month outlook shows a persistence of that below-average precipitation, but temperatures should warm to slightly above average, Wilson said.
And while overnight freezes could very well be a thing of the past, air temperature does not always equal ground temperature, he cautioned.
“It looks like the lowest temperature in (the Lewiston) forecast is right around 36,” he said. “That’s above freezing, but can you still get frost? The answer is absolutely so. We measure the air temperature, but oftentimes when you have clear nights, you get strong radiation cooling.”
Radiation cooling happens when there is little to no cloud cover, allowing the Earth to shed heat rapidly in the form of infrared radiation.
“And then the actual surface of the ground and the plants can be below freezing, even though the air temperature is slightly above freezing,” Wilson said. “So the chance of frost will continue with those temperatures even in the mid-30s.”
Gardeners should therefore keep their eyes on the thermometer, and only feel confident that they won’t have to deal with frost when overnight lows are consistently in the upper 30s to low 40s, he said.
On average, Lewiston’s last 34-degree night is April 24. But that date varies widely over the decades. One year it came as late as June 1, while another year it came as early as March 26.
And for those curious about why the spring equinox is the earliest they’ve ever seen, the Old Farmer’s Almanac has a detailed explanation at www.almanac.com/spring-2020-earliest-spring-in-over-100-years.
