Separate hardships reunited high school classmates Christi Evans and Shannon Boren with a common purpose this year: to help families in need during the holiday season.
Evans lost her aunt, Arlene Dahl, to ovarian cancer 18 years ago, while Boren’s father, Rick Howery, died unexpectedly last year.
Both Dahl and Howery were passionate about helping others and often would “adopt a family” in need during the holiday season.
Now, Evans and Boren keep their loved ones’ traditions alive by providing families with gifts and other necessities as Christmas approaches.
“It keeps my aunt’s memory alive,” Evans said. “It’s what her passion was. It brings Christmas joy to families that need a little bit of extra encouragement during difficult times.”
Evans started the tradition of adopting at least one family 17 years ago shortly after her aunt’s death. When Boren joined the efforts this year, she created a social media presence on Facebook through a group called “Christmas Angels,” which helped attract more support from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. As of Monday, the group had over 180 members.
“We lost my dad suddenly and there was a lot of confusion, anger and hurt associated with that,” Boren said. “I thought I could either wallow in it and let it consume me ... or I could take this and turn it around to do something he would be proud of.”
With the help of the community, the duo — both 1997 graduates of Lewiston High School — adopted more families than ever, bringing this year’s total to seven.
Each child received a toy, along with necessities for the family like warm clothes, food and even paper towels and toilet paper. They also provide a holiday meal.
“My aunt wanted to make sure each kid had a Christmas present every Christmas,” Evans said. “That was her goal. For me, I really worry about kids not being fed the two weeks they are out of school. I think that’s a huge (concern) for families.”
The group wants families in need to experience a carefree time during the holiday season, which brings with it more financial demands.
“Everyone deserves a stress-free holiday,” Boren said.
The families they help are nominated by other people. This year, they helped a single mom, several families dealing with medical issues, and one family that had the responsibility of raising their nieces and nephews because of a family emergency.
Evans said the “incredible generosity” of the community allowed the group to raise around $3,500 to purchase gifts and supplies.
“(The community support) just makes my heart swell, it really does,” Boren added. “We couldn’t have done it without their help. It really is the community doing this. We are just the conduits.”
Both Boren and Evans said they plan to continue their venture for years to come. Evans wants to turn Christmas Angels into a nonprofit organization to help even more families. She plans to create an account at Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union so people can donate year-round.
The group will be donating the leftover money they raised this year to the food bank for students at Clarkston High School. A hot chocolate fundraiser is also scheduled Saturday.
Anyone who wants to donate to next year’s efforts or nominate a family can do so by contacting the group through Facebook or by emailing Evans at christievans21@yahoo.com.
Evans said she usually decides on Nov. 8 which families she will adopt, the day that corresponds with her aunt’s death.
