Spreading good cheer

Grace Doffing, 5, gives Santa a hug Wednesday as volunteers with the group Elevate LCV hand out Baskin-Robbins gift cards to kids at Impressions Childcare in Clarkston. The group rode in the old Asotin County fire engine to the Clarkston Boys & Girls Club of the Lewis Clark Valley, Impressions, TenderCare Children’s Center, Walmart and Costco, where they handed out the gift cards to kids in an effort to boost both local businesses and local residents.

 August Frank/Tribune

