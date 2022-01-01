Spreading a message of hope

Hundreds of signs with a purposely simple, hopeful message have appeared in front of restaurants, stores and offices in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley this holiday season. The words “You Matter,” large enough to be read by a driver passing in a car, are inside a purple heart next to a blue and purple ribbon followed by a semicolon.
“It might just be two words, but they really do have an impact,” said DJ Maurer, whose family arranged for the signs to be made and distributed.
The semicolon, not a period, represents the possiblities for those who have survived suicide attempts.
“It’s a symbol to keep your story going,” Maurer said.
Blue and purple are the colors for suicide awareness. In much smaller letters are “In memory of Devann Marie Maurer,” his sister who took her own life in 2014 when she was a senior at Lewiston High School.
The signs are a substitute for the annual “Bridge the Gap” in-person suicide awareness event Devann’s family organizes near the date of her death on Nov. 13, which is on temporary hold because of the pandemic.
A total of 350 signs were made this year with help from a generous discount by Fast Signs in Lewiston and Happy Day Restaurants, which ordered many of them.
“We want to remember her, but it’s also a really good gateway for other surivivors of suicide to remember their families too,” said DJ, 26, who now lives in Portland, Ore., where he is an office and social media manager for an architecture and design firm.
“We saw there is such a huge need for that,” he said.
One of his most vivid memories of Devann, whose parents are Dan and Amber Maurer, was her talent performance her junior year in the Distinguished Young Women program.
He was in the front row listening to her play guitar, a skill she taught herself in a matter of weeks, and it sounded beautiful as she sang, even though no one in the family has much musical talent, DJ said.
The drive, confidence and ability she displayed made him think he was watching a future physician, attorney or whatever Devann chose to be, he said.
“She practiced so much,” DJ said. “From where she started to where she was, she blew me away. She was a very determined girl.”
Past Bridge the Gap events at Clarkston High School’s Adams Field have included a survivor wall where participants could post pictures and memories of the people they lost, a bouncy house and a station to make lanterns with candles and paper bags.
“We wanted it to be an uplifting, supportive environment,” DJ said.
This year’s scaled-back version is intended to unify the community and encourage people to reflect long enough to realize how significant their contributions are, he said.
“It’s just that reminder at the end of the day, your brain goes in a million directions, you’re feeling sad one day, happy one day, confused, mad — every emotion in the world. But at the end of it all, you’re still a human, you still matter, you still belong here,” DJ said.
In the seven years that have passed, the Maurers have learned a lot.
One of the most helpful things anyone can do is to be open about the mental health care they have received, DJ said.
“Talk about your experience with a counselor,” he said. “I think that’s the biggest thing. In Idaho, there’s a lot of men that would rather be declawed at the vet than go to a counseling appointment. Maybe there’s a sense of pride in saying, ‘I don’t need that, I’m OK.’ There is nothing wrong with going and talking to someone.”
If someone seems to be in immediate danger of hurting themselves, it’s important to tell their parents, their spouse or someone else who cares about them to get them to help, DJ said.
“You have to keep open, honest communication,” he said. “It’s so easy to box yourself in and say, ‘I can’t deal with it,’ but that’s not the answer.”
The Maurers have also discovered the importance of building new memories together, especially for the younger siblings in the family.
Devann’s younger sister, Dayvee, was 5 years old when Devann died and her younger brother, Dayne, was born about three years after her death, DJ said.
It didn’t happen right away. The first year, they were overcome with grief. Thanksgiving, Devann’s birthday and Christmas all fell within eight weeks of her death.
But after that, they began vacationing at Thanksgiving instead of having a traditional celebration and throwing pennies in the ocean on Dec. 2, Devann’s birthday.
At Christmas, they have presents, a tree and make cookies, understanding it’s OK if someone needs to take a break to cry.
“Nobody can tell you how to grieve,” he said.
Two days before Christmas this year, DJ was in Lewiston for the holiday, baking treats with his mom, brother and sister. He snapped a picture of what in another family might have seemed like an ordinary activity.
To him, their joy meant even more, given the work they have done to embrace happiness and remember Devann.
“We still want to make sure we’re celebrating each other and embracing what we still have,” DJ said. “Life is precious.”
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.
Resource:
Willow Center for Grieving Children in Lewiston
(208) 791-7192