PULLMAN — A brief burst of rain Tuesday afternoon caused flooding in Pullman streets and at least one downtown business, Thomas Hammer Coffee Roasters on Main Street, had water enter its building.
“There were people on the sidewalk near Thomas Hammer that were up to their shins in water,” Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said. “I think the volume of rain over the short amount of time was too much and it overwhelmed the system, and then after the rain slowed down then the system could catch up to it.”
Jenkins said the police department received calls related to flooding at Thomas Hammer around 2:30 p.m. and water began to recede immediately following the downpour.
Jenkins could not speak to the exact number of businesses affected and the extent of damage to flooded buildings Tuesday evening.