Sportsman’s Warehouse experienced lower than anticipated sales during the holiday season, partly because of Walmart’s decision to discount certain kinds of ammunition it is no longer selling.
The national retailer, which has a store in Lewiston, expects its adjusted net income for 2019 to be $18.8 million to $20.6 million for the 2019 fiscal year, according to a company news release issued in recent weeks.
That’s down from $24 million to $26.6 million Sportsman Warehouse predicted in early December for that time frame, and the $26 million it reported for adjusted net income in fiscal year 2018.
What the final numbers are for Sportsman’s Warehouse won’t be known until the company releases its financial performance for 2019.
As of Friday, no date had been set for that news release. The per share price of its stock closed at $6.58 last week.
One challenge Sportsman’s Warehouse faced in the latter part of 2019 was Walmart’s decision to stop carrying ammunition used in handguns and semi-automatic rifles after Dec. 31.
The change is expected to reduce Walmart’s ammunition market share from 20 percent to 6 percent to 9 percent, according to a Walmart news release.
The decision was part of Walmart’s response to what it described as a “hate-filled attack” at one of its stores in El Paso, Texas, in the summer, which left 22 people dead.
Walmart officials also requested that customers no longer openly carry firearms at its locations.
While Walmart’s shift hurt Sportsman’s Warehouse in December, the company could benefit from it in the future.
Some of that is because many communities are like the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and have both Walmarts and Sportsman’s Warehouses.
“As we look forward to 2020, every one of our stores has at least one Walmart within 20 miles,” said Sportsman’s Warehouse President, CEO and Director Jon Barker in a December conference call.
“The average distance is eight miles, and in some instances, probably about a dozen of them, we actually share a parking lot,” he said. “So while near term, it is creating some pressure on sales for that category, long term … there is a nice market opportunity for us to go after.”
That optimistic take was echoed in the company’s more recent news release, which contained the scaled back outlook for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s 2019 fiscal year performance.
“We believe the short-term headwinds created by competitive changes and industry consolidation will ultimately bode well for Sportsman’s Warehouse over the long term,” Barker said.
What’s happening at Sportsman’s Warehouse and Walmart is also being followed carefully by Vista Outdoor, which has one of its two ammunition manufacturing operations in Lewiston.
“(Walmart) ran some pretty strong promotions, which I think Sportsman’s Warehouse and others had to react to,” said Vista Outdoor CEO Christopher Metz in a recent conference call for stock market analysts. “I look at that as just a short-term reaction.”
Like Sportsman’s Warehouse, Vista Outdoor is watching Walmart’s new approach to ammunition closely. Vista is looking for other stores to carry its products once carried by Walmart, and expecting not to understand the complete impact for a year or more.
As Sportman’s Warehouse dealt with the fallout of Walmart’s limiting ammunition sales, it was also tracking another trend, online sales.
Its internet sales channel had “outsized growth” during the holidays, Barker said.
“While our e-commerce business is in the early stages of development, it is growing rapidly, and we are very pleased with a year-over-year increase of more than 90 percent in ecommerce sales during our first holiday season on the new platform,” he said.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.