BOISE — The sponsors of a new dyslexia intervention bill took to the airwaves Tuesday to encourage the House Education Committee to hold a public hearing on the measure.
Sens. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, and Robert Blair, R-Kendrick, together with Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, held a news conference at the Statehouse on Tuesday to highlight the inaction on Senate Bill 1280.
“We’re here to talk about something that matters to a lot of us,” Crabtree said. “We’re trying to get people served, and government is getting in the way.”
He noted that SB 1280 passed the Senate unanimously last week. However, House Education Chairman Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, hasn’t allowed it to move forward.
“All we need to do is have the bill heard,” Crabtree said.
Clow and Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra are co-sponsoring a competing dyslexia bill that asks for about $2.1 million for a dyslexia coordinator and teacher training funding.
That legislation doesn’t have the support of Decoding Dyslexia Idaho, the grassroots advocacy group that worked with Crabtree, Blair and Boyle on SB 1280.
“It’s just more of the same. It doesn’t move the needle on dyslexia,” said Robin Zikmund, who founded the group in 2018.
Zikmund, whose son has dyslexia, said the State Department of Education was dismissive of her efforts to increase awareness of dyslexia. That’s why she formed the Idaho chapter of Decoding Dyslexia in the first place.
Dyslexia is a learning disorder characterized by difficulty in accurately or fluently recognizing words and by poor spelling and decoding abilities. It affects about 20% of students nationwide.
SB 1280 requires all students in kindergarten through fifth grade to be assessed for characteristics of dyslexia when they first enroll in school. Additional screening would be provided for students who have dyslexia, to identify the best options for helping them. The measure also calls for teachers to be trained in recognizing dyslexia and understanding how those students can best be served.
Boyle said it was unusual to have competing bills on something like this. She suggested that Ybarra, who is running for reelection this year, is trying to horn in on the issue after years of inaction.
“It appears to me to be nothing but politics,” she said.
Clow said he’s working to find a path forward that combines the best aspects of both bills.
“My biggest concern is that we don’t get a dyslexia bill this session,” he said. “My goal is to get the best bill possible. There are a lot of features in the Senate bill that should be in it, and there are features from the House bill that should be in it.”
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.