SPOKANE — A 41-year-old Spokane woman pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge after admitting she fabricated COVID-19 assistance applications for a car detailing business.

Natasha Ann Opsal admitted to a federal judge Wednesday that she filed fraudulent applications for assistance under the Paycheck Protection Program established to help existing businesses pay employees during the pandemic. The COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force created by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Eastern Washington investigated the case, alleging Opsal obtained $53,757 in federal assistance for her company, Rusty Bumper Detailing, that didn’t exist prior to the pandemic.