A Spokane woman died in a one-vehicle rollover accident Sunday morning outside Deary, the second fatal crash over a weekend that saw several injury accidents around the region.
A news release from the Idaho State Police said Carol Carkuff, 74, was driving a silver 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe south on State Highway 9 when she lost control because of icy conditions. The Tahoe left the roadway on the southern embankment and rolled twice, ejecting her from the vehicle.
Ambulance took Carkuff to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, where she later died, according to the news release. Next of kin has been notified and an investigation into the crash is continuing. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office and Deary Ambulance assisted in the response to the accident.
In Whitman County, a two-vehicle accident Sunday night on State Highway 270 near the state line between Pullman and Moscow completely closed the roadway for several hours and sent an unspecified number of people to Pullman Regional Hospital.
The crash was reported at 6:12 p.m. and involved a Toyota Camry and a Toyota RAV4, according to preliminary information released by the Washington State Patrol. At least one person was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries, according to a Whitcom dispatcher. The highway was still closed as of press time Sunday night. Icy road conditions are a suspected factor.
Farther north, two Lewiston residents were among four people taken to the hospital Sunday after a head-on crash just before 3 p.m. on State Highway 195 near Plaza in Spokane County, according to WSP. Wayne B. Rash, 58, and Cherie J. Rash, 61, were driving south on the highway in a blue 2009 Ford Fusion when a northbound red 2018 Nissan Titan driven by Jorge Ruiz, 49, of Quincy lost control and crossed the centerline, striking the Ford.
Cassandra Ruiz, 18, also of Quincy, was a passenger in the Nissan. All four were taken to
Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane with unspecified injuries. WSP cited excessive speed for the conditions as the cause of the crash.
Earlier in the weekend, Malique A. Higheagle, a 20-year-old Lapwai resident, died in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon on U.S. Highway 12 east of Arrow Bridge when he drifted across the centerline and struck an oncoming pickup. The two occupants of the pickup were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to ISP.
Also Saturday, an early-morning one-vehicle rollover accident at Mann Lake left several people hurt, including one man who had to be hospitalized with serious injuries. The driver in that accident was cited for reckless driving for allegedly “spinning donuts” in a parking lot, when she lost control and rolled the vehicle several times, according to the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.
Another Saturday morning one-vehicle crash west of Troy sent a 17-year-old girl to the hospital with undisclosed injuries, and yet another one-vehicle rollover Friday night on Snake River Avenue in Lewiston left two men hospitalized. Charges are expected to be filed in the Lewiston accident, according to the Lewiston Police Department.