Spokane votes to ban camping along river, other venues

A tent is seen set up near the Spokane River on Friday just below Riverton Avenue in Spokane.

 Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane City Council on Monday voted to ban camping along the Spokane River and Latah Creek, under and near downtown railroad viaducts and within three blocks of homeless shelters, regardless of whether shelter space is available.

All seven City Council members voted in favor of the illegal camping ordinance.

