SAGLE, Idaho — A 69-year-old Spokane Valley man died after being involved in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Bonner County on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Idaho State Police.
Larry D. Court was taken by Life Flight helicopter to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene, and was pronounced dead after arrival, according to an ISP news release.
Court was driving north in a turquoise 1992 Ford Festiva, and collided with a southbound 1993 Dodge Shadow, driven by Robert J. Harp, 44, of Clark Fork, after Harp’s vehicle went left of center near the start of a sweeping corner. Both vehicles slid off the northbound shoulder and came to a rest, the release said.
Felicia M. Allison, 26, of Dahlonega, Ga., was driving in a red 2015 Subaru Outback. She drove off of the right shoulder to avoid the crash and subsequently struck a delineator post. Also in the vehicle was passenger Alicia G. Allison, 51, of Georgia.
All of the occupants were wearing seat belts when the crash happened at 12:49 p.m. Tuesday. The northbound lane was blocked for approximately two hours.
Harp was charged with aggravated driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter, the release said. This investigation is ongoing.