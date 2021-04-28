GRANGEVILLE — A 34-year-old Spokane Valley man was arrested and charged with felony attempting to elude a police officer in a vehicle after a high-speed chase that began in Kooskia and continued up U.S. Highway 12.
Bradley E. McCain was speeding north on Main Street in Kooskia at 7:26 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver allegedly sped up to 60 mph in a 25 mph zone.
The vehicle continued on Main Street, the sheriff’s office reported, and accelerated to near 70 mph as it crossed the Clearwater River Bridge in a posted 35 mph zone.
The vehicle did not stop at the stop sign and turned right, heading east on U.S. Highway 12 and passed a semitruck on a blind corner and crossed over the double yellow painted centerline at speeds in excess of 100 mph, the release said.
The deputy then lost sight of the vehicle, but the vehicle was emitting white smoke and evidence indicated it had turned onto Harris Ridge Road.
The deputy followed up Harris Ridge Road and briefly observed the vehicle on a switchback above him. A resident then called the sheriff’s office and said the vehicle was seen below the deputy’s location.
The deputy turned around and went back down Harris Ridge Road and was met by a Lewis County deputy driving up the road.
The vehicle was located about 1 mile up Harris Ridge Road but did not yield to lights or sirens. A short time later, the vehicle pulled off in a pullout, and McCain was arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.
McCain appeared before Magistrate Judge Jeff P. Payne on Tuesday for an initial appearance and a preliminary hearing date was set for 3 p.m. May 3.