SPOKANE — The family of a man killed by police in 2019 settled with the city of Spokane for $4 million Thursday morning, the day their wrongful death suit was set to go to trial.

David Novak, 35, was shot and killed by Officer Brandon Rankin on Jan. 7, 2019, after neighbors reported a Novak was shooting at them. Novak turned out not to have a gun but instead was slamming a baseball bat against his truck.

