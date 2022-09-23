SPOKANE — The family of a man killed by police in 2019 settled with the city of Spokane for $4 million Thursday morning, the day their wrongful death suit was set to go to trial.
David Novak, 35, was shot and killed by Officer Brandon Rankin on Jan. 7, 2019, after neighbors reported a Novak was shooting at them. Novak turned out not to have a gun but instead was slamming a baseball bat against his truck.
Prosecutors cleared Rankin of any wrong doing in August 2019. The family filed suit against the city days later. David’s mother, Debbie Novak, and sister, Crystal Jenkins, continued to take their suit to trial this week after David’s father, Michael Novak, settled with the city for $250,000 last week.
“We can’t bring David back,” Debbie Novak said, outside the courtroom after the settlement was announced. “So our goal and our hope is that this saves lives in other ways and that when somebody in uniform … that they will think twice before they use excessive force or take a life.”
The $4 million settlement, which still will have to be approved by the Spokane City Council, is more than double the $1.67 million the city paid to settle the wrongful death suit of Otto Zehm in 2012. Zehm’s death at the hands of then Spokane police Officer Karl Thompson made national headlines and prompted a federal justice department review of the Spokane Police Department’s practices and procedures. Thompson spent about 40 months in prison following his conviction in 2011 for using excessive force and lying to investigators.
“It has been a very emotional day,” Debbie Novak said.
Jury selection in the case began Monday and stretched for three days. Opening arguments in the case were set for Thursday morning but early in the morning Debbie Novak got a call that the city was ready to settle, she said.
Rondi Thorp, Novak’s attorney, said they had been negotiating with the city all week. In their initial suit, the Novaks left the amount of damages open for a jury to decide.
The city did not admit to wrong doing in the settlement or commit to any type of reform, Thorp said, but the Novak family hopes the significant dollar amount will push the department to make changes.
“I think that 4 million dollars shares that they’re going to take a look at things and make some changes,” Thorp said of the police department.
That sentiment is shared by Novak’s family.
“I feel like they’re admitting that they are wrong by giving this settlement,” Jenkins said. “By giving this settlement that they know there’s a good chance that they don’t win this. So for me, it’s a win for my brother and he’d be proud.”
David Novak grew up at the family home in Nine Mile Falls. As a teen if he wasn’t helping his mom fix up their house, he was on the lake swimming or water skiing, his mother said.
“He was a lake boy,” she said.
He was also an athlete competing in gymnastics, baseball and football. He attended school in Nine Mile Falls until his senior year, which he finished out a Havermale Alternative School. He largely worked construction. He spent all his vacation time in Maui where he developed a solid group of friends, his mother said.
Before his death, he was just one flight hour away from his helicopter pilot’s license, his mother said.
“He was always doing something,” Debbie Novak said.
After some heart issues made him move away from construction, David Novak began setting up his own trucking business. His doctor sent an email the morning after his death, clearing David Novak to drive commercially again, his mother said.
His English bulldog, Gracie, was always by his side, Debbie Novak said, even to the moment he died.
David Novak always made time for family, showering his nieces and nephews with big bear hugs and spending a lot of time with his grandma, his mother said. Debbie Novak said she wished her mom was here to see them get justice for David.
Despite the settlement, the Novak family plans to continue their police accountability work. Debbie Novak is a member of the Washington Coalition for Police Accountability and has protested monthly in front of the courthouse for years.
“People need to remember that when people do that work, they’re not only doing that work for the civilian, they’re doing that work for police officers, too,” Debbie Novak said of police reform advocacy. “It’s a win-win situation when you have reform that saves lives on both sides.”
Thorp also is representing the family of Robert Bradley who was shot and killed by police earlier this month after a dispute with his neighbors in an incident Thorp called similar to Novak’s death.
The Bradley family plans to file a claim for damages against the city in the near future, she said.
The city and its insurance carrier, will pay at least $4.8 million related to Novak’s death after settling with Novak’s father, Michael Novak, for $250,000 and paying more than $600,000 in legal fees.
The settlement must be approved by the the Spokane City Council before it can become finalized. Council President, Breann Beggs, said he doesn’t expect a problem with it being approved. The city must pay $1.5 million before their insurance company will step in on a case like this, he explained. Then per their contract, it’s the insurance carrier, not the city who decides when to settle on claims above $1.5 million but below $20 million, Beggs explained.
Beggs expects the council to vote on the settlement early next month.
Rankin remains employed with the city and has since been promoted to detective. The city did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Reporter Kip Hill contributed to this story.