SPOKANE — In a reversal from two weeks ago, Spokane Public Schools has backed off a proposal to impose a fine for students who repeatedly violate tobacco-related laws on school grounds.
Responding to the worsening teenage vaping epidemic, the district on Oct. 23 asked the board of directors to consider a $103 penalty for repeat offenders.
The question was on Wednesday night’s agenda for possible action. However, Shawn Jordan, the district’s director of secondary schools, told the board the district is not pursuing that option for now.
The announcement appeared to be a surprise to the board, which had discussed the option on Oct. 23.
“I think it’s still something we have on the table, but right now, the more we’ve processed it with staff, the more we’re looking at some other ideas before we go to the citation,” Jordan said after the meeting.
That decision to hold off on citations was made Tuesday night after a meeting of school principals, Jordan said.
“After receiving feedback from our stakeholders, our interest is to strengthen some of the other interventions,” Jordan told the board.
Instead, the district will “beef up some of our staff presences, especially in the bathrooms, and remind students that it’s illegal to smoke on school grounds.”
Meanwhile neighboring districts — almost all of them — are working with local law enforcement. They’re using similar, stepped-up intervention, but have added a monetary disincentive to use tobacco or vape.
At Mead High School, an in-school deputy is authorized to issue a citation, a Class 3 Civil Infraction that carries a $103 fine, just like a traffic ticket.
Anecdotally at least, the idea is working.
“What we’ve found,” Mead Principal Jeff Naslund said, “is that teens don’t care about the health effects of vaping, but they don’t like it hitting their pocketbooks.”
“And if they’re not employed, it might hit the parents and could add some leverage for kids to work it off,” Naslund said.
That’s the policy in most districts in Spokane County. Currently, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Department has a presence in the Mead, Central Valley, East Valley, West Valley, Deer Park, Riverside, Freeman and Liberty school districts.