Spokane’s Union Gospel Mission purchases Lewiston property

Spokane’s Union Gospel Mission bought the former Sears building on Snake River Avenue in Lewiston last month, but it may use the building for a rehabilitation center instead of a homeless shelter.
Mission Director Phil Altmeyer did not respond to requests for information this week. But Lewiston City Manager Alan Nygaard met with Altmeyer earlier this year to discuss the mission’s plans, and Altmeyer indicated that he was not interested in a full-blown overnight shelter.
“The last I heard is that they did not want to build a homeless shelter, but more of a rehabilitation facility,” Nygaard said.
The mission operates a shelter for homeless men in Spokane and one for women and children in Coeur d’Alene. It has been looking at expanding into Lewiston for more than a year, and acquired 2.4 acres of property in North Lewiston from the now-closed ROC rescue mission in 2019, according to the Nez Perce County Assessor’s Office.
But Union Gospel Mission sold that land after just a few months. It then closed on several adjoining parcels centered around 419 Snake River Ave. in June, according to the assessor’s office. The main building on that site most recently housed the Sears outlet, then the Valley Art Collective.
While that building is currently not open, there are active businesses in other buildings on the property, including Rising Phoenix Taxidermy. Many passersby may know the business for its bright orange color scheme. Owner Kain Vanover said he would like to remain at the location since the busy street and the striking color of the building have helped his business succeed.
“They said I can stay put for now,” Vanover said of the communications he’s had with Union Gospel Mission. “They said they’re going to honor my lease. I’d like to stay.”
That lease runs through June of next year. And while Vanover said he hasn’t heard much from the mission about its plans for the property, he is considering beefing up his security with things like cameras and bars on the windows.
“This isn’t going to be a hangout spot, I can tell you that,” Vanover said of his business.
Leadership at the ROC courted Union Gospel Mission for years, initially to enlist the mission’s decades of experience with homeless ministries in order to establish its own homeless shelter in North Lewiston.
In 2016, the Lewiston City Council reacted to the ROC’s plans for a shelter by announcing a six-month moratorium on the building of such shelters so zoning regulations could be adopted. The council ended up designating commercial areas in North Lewiston, downtown and along the 21st Street/Thain Road corridor for homeless shelters in 2017. But the ROC’s plans ended last spring, however, when it closed.
Lewiston City Planner Joel Plaskon said a conditional use permit would be required if anyone wanted to open a homeless shelter in the city’s M-1 manufacturing zone, where the property on Snake River Avenue sits. Plaskon said he couldn’t answer whether a rehabilitation facility would be allowable without knowing the specifics.
“Our code has no such definition or use of that term,” he said in an email to the Tribune. “I’d need to know operating characteristics, among other things.”
Union Gospel Mission has no plans or conditional use permit applications submitted to the city, Plaskon said.
