Spokane police officer will be new undersheriff of Nez Perce County

Spokane police officer Tim Ottmar has been hired as Nez Perce County’s new undersheriff, Sheriff Joe Rodriguez announced Thursday.
Rodriguez said Ottmar will start the job Tuesday. The position has been vacant since Bill Jollymore resigned July 1 after he held the job for about three months.
The undersheriff supervises the entire office and takes on sheriff’s duties in the sheriff’s absence. Jollymore’s position was fraught from the start, since the longtime reserve officer with several Washington agencies had no certification to work as an Idaho officer.
The job description for undersheriff was rewritten to accommodate Jollymore’s hiring. Idaho’s certifying agency for law enforcement, Peace Officer Standards and Training, sent Rodriguez a letter saying Idaho Code and POST policy required Jollymore to be certified for the position. Jollymore resigned and Rodriguez said at the time it was so Jollymore could pursue business interests, not because of the letter compelling Jollymore to gain certification.
Rodriguez said Ottmar was hired utilizing the original job description that requires certification. Ottmar did not return a call seeking comment Thursday. He was listed online as a neighborhood resource officer for the Spokane Police Department.
Rodriguez said Ottmar will be paid more than Jollymore was and has the potential to step up in salary above what the undersheriff before Jollymore, Bryce Scrimsher, was paid. But Rodriguez couldn’t recall the salary offered to Ottmar.
Scrimsher served as undersheriff for about two years until he was fired by Rodriguez in November 2018. Scrimsher has alleged in a tort claim that Rodriguez fired him in retaliation for facilitating a sheriff’s office employee in filing a sexual harassment claim against Rodriguez. In total, two complaints were filed with the Idaho Human Rights Commission against Rodriguez, one alleging Rodriguez created a hostile work environment.
