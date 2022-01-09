SPOKANE — Police arrested a 34-year-old man shortly after he allegedly robbed a tanning salon Thursday night in north Spokane.
Officers responded to the robbery call shortly before 8 p.m. at Palm Beach Tan, 4805 N. Division St., across the street from NorthTown Mall, Spokane police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said.
She said an employee told police two men entered the business and passed her a note asking for cash. The employee reportedly complied and the men left the store. Humphreys said a small amount of cash was stolen.
Officers found the two men shortly after the alleged robbery.
No information was shared on the second man.