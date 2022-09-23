SPOKANE — The man hired less than three months ago to lead Spokane’s housing, homelessness and community development initiatives is leaving the job at the end of September.

John E. Hall III will depart Sept. 30 for a job on the East Coast, said Brian Coddington, spokesman for Mayor Nadine Woodward. He was hired in June to lead the city’s Neighborhood, Housing and Human Services division, part of Woodward’s plan to bring stability to an office that had experienced frequent turnover.

