SPOKANE — Officials say a Spokane police officer has been arrested and accused of raping a female victim of a crime he was investigating.
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old Nathan Nash was arrested Friday evening.
The sheriff’s office said in October detectives opened an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by Nash after the woman spoke to authorities.
The sheriff’s office said Spokane Police Department officials requested the investigation after her complaint.
Nash has been booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of second-degree rape and two counts of official misconduct.
Local news media reported Nash has denied the allegations through a statement from his attorney.