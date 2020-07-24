Two Spokane residents were identified by the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office this week in connection with the theft and use of credit cards in Lewiston and Colfax.
One of the suspects is not in custody.
Tyler J. Green, 26, is charged with second-degree theft, second-degree attempted identity theft and third-degree theft, and is in the Whitman County Jail after being arrested without incident Tuesday, Whitman County Sgt. Chris R. Chapman said.
Kelby Krause, 30, who is the other suspect in the case, has not been located. The sheriff’s office will request the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office to file charges of second-degree theft, third-degree theft and second-degree attempted identity theft against Krause.
A vehicle was broken into and a purse with multiple credit cards was stolen on the afternoon of July 6 at Sportsman’s Warehouse in Lewiston.
The sheriff’s office sought assistance from the public for the use of stolen credit cards and shoplifting from two stores in Colfax on July 6. The credit cards were used at Ace Hardware for a purchase of $350, and one of the suspects was seen on video stealing a power tool when cashiers were assisting other customers, a news release said.
Green and Krause then entered Rosauers in Colfax and attempted to purchase items with the stolen credit card, but the transaction was denied, according to the sheriff’s office.