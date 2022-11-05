COLFAX — A Spokane man was sentenced at Whitman County Superior Court on Friday after being found with 500 fentanyl pills in his vehicle.

Whitman County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped 32-year-old Joshua Bewick’s vehicle in downtown Colfax late March and discovered opiates in the car. Officers found he was operating the vehicle while his driver’s license was suspended, and after further inspection, deputies suspected the drugs were intended for distribution in Pullman. Deputies arrested Bewick for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor for driving with a suspended license.

