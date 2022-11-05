COLFAX — A Spokane man was sentenced at Whitman County Superior Court on Friday after being found with 500 fentanyl pills in his vehicle.
Whitman County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped 32-year-old Joshua Bewick’s vehicle in downtown Colfax late March and discovered opiates in the car. Officers found he was operating the vehicle while his driver’s license was suspended, and after further inspection, deputies suspected the drugs were intended for distribution in Pullman. Deputies arrested Bewick for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor for driving with a suspended license.
Judge Gary Libey said Bewick picked up the opiates in Spokane and was planning on delivering them to a dealer in Pullman. Bewick said he was selling drugs in order to support his own addictions.
During the trial, Bewick said he has four children and would like to be a present father. Bewick works in construction and owned a roofing business until the COVID-19 pandemic.
Libey sentenced Bewick to 45 months in prison, accompanied by 45 months in community custody, or supervised parole. Bewick was given a Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative and is required to not use alcohol or drugs. Libey said he was intending on giving Bewick a longer sentence, but after hearing his testimony he believes Bewick will benefit from DOSA.