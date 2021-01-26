A Spokane man was arrested on two felony drug counts for allegedly trafficking in methamphetamine and heroin after Lewiston police officers searched his vehicle and hotel room late Sunday night and early Monday morning.
According to a Lewiston Police Department news release, Ricky D. Walker, 40, was stopped for a traffic violation after leaving the Travel Inn Lodge. Police had been alerted to possible narcotic activity at the hotel and had it under surveillance.
According to a police report included in a probable cause affidavit, Walker admitted he had heroin and meth in the vehicle and was taken into custody. Police later searched his hotel room and found more than 400 grams of meth and about 7 grams of heroin.
He was charged in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court with one count of trafficking in methamphetamine and one count of trafficking in heroin. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 3.