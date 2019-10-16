Subscribers of AT&T’s DirecTV can once again watch KAYU-FOX 28 Spokane, one of three regional channels involved in disputes with the multi-channel service.
FOX 28, known for airing Seattle Seahawks and other National Football League games, was restored to DirecTV on Thursday afternoon, said David Lockhert, the station’s general manager.
AT&T and KAYU’s owner, Northwest Broadcasting, are not disclosing details about how they resolved their issues.
Previously, Northwest Broadcasting, which owns 18 stations, had indicated DirecTV wanted to block Northwest Broadcasting from adding new stations to DirecTV when the company made acquisitions.
As many as 12 viewers a day contacted KAYU through email and telephone calls, starting in late February when it was pulled from DirecTV, Lockhert said.
“I’m happy for everybody,” he said. “It was a long haul. We’ve had a couple of these before. The longer it goes, the tougher it is on viewers.”
Owners of two other television stations serving the area are still working on resolutions of their disagreements with DirecTV. They include Lewiston’s CBS affiliate, KLEW, and Spokane’s KHQ-NBC.
KLEW has remained on DirecTV while executives of its owner, Sinclair Broadcast Group, negotiate with DirecTV.
“We’re hoping to have an update very soon on Sinclair,” said Ryan Oliver, a spokesman for AT&T said in an email Tuesday.
Sinclair had warned that its 136 stations might be pulled from DirecTV on Sept. 27, but that hadn’t happened as of Tuesday morning.
“I have received several notices that contract negotiations (are) ongoing and that deadlines (have) been extended,” said KLEW Station Manager Dan Stellmon.
The situation is different with KHQ-NBC, which has been off DirecTV since Sept. 4.
“We still don’t have a deal and really there’s nothing new,” said Patricia McRae, president of KHQ Inc. and Cowles Montana Media.
Similarly, Oliver didn’t have anything new to share about KHQ Tuesday.
DirecTV contends the disagreement is about money, while McRae has stated it involves contract language.
