SPOKANE — As the city of Spokane scrambles to open a new shelter and temporary warming center before winter, the man in charge of its efforts has resigned.
The Spokesman-Review reported director of the city’s Community Housing, Health and Human Services Kelly Keenan submitted his resignation to Mayor David Condon on Monday. His resignation letter did not explain his reasons for leaving, but said his final day will be next Friday.
In a statement, Keenan said that his decision to resign was “very difficult and personal.”