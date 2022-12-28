A Spokane couple was arrested over the Christmas holiday weekend for allegedly stealing a trailer in Lewiston.
According to a news release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, a 2022 Roadrunner Cargo trailer was reported stolen Sunday and the police department issued an alert for area agencies to be on the lookout for the missing trailer.
An Idaho State Police trooper was patrolling on U.S. Highway 95 near the Lewiston Hill and saw an unlicensed GMC Sierra pulling a trailer that matched the one that was reported stolen, and conducted a traffic stop. During the investigation, the trooper was able to confirm the VIN on the trailer as matching the one that was stolen. The occupants of the vehicle were driver James H. Lairmore, 48, and passenger, Dana M. Rupp, 42, according to the news release.
During the traffic stop, investigators allegedly found that Lairmore had needles that contained suspected drugs, and a black case with suspected methamphetamine inside. The vehicle was further searched and investigators allegedly found a pair of bolt cutters, a ball cap with a long wig sewn into it, an ignition for a Chevrolet HHR and a stolen Washington license plate.
Also allegedly found in the vehicle were several pieces of burnt foil with residue, cotton and empty pen straws, and a black wallet with a small baggie of suspected methamphetamine along with Rupp’s expired Washington driver’s license, according to the news release.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the owner of the trailer was contacted and confirmed that nothing was stolen from or added to the contents of the trailer. The trailer has an estimated value of $14,000.
Lairmore and Rupp were arrested and taken to the Nez Perce County Jail. While Rupp was being booked, two baggies — one containing a pill believed to be Viagra and another containing six suspected fentanyl pills — were allegedly found on her person. In an interview, Rupp allegedly admitted to smoking fentanyl earlier in the day, according to the release.
Both Lairmore and Rupp had their initial appearances Tuesday before Judge Kent Merica at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Lairmore was charged with grand theft and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies. He was also cited for possession of burglary tools and drug paraphernalia. Merica ordered a $50,000 bond at the request of the prosecutor’s office because of his criminal history in California and Washington for burglary, theft, attempt to elude and possession of a controlled substance. Lairmore also has a history of parole violations, arrest warrants for failing to comply and being a fugitive from justice and he was recently released from prison, according to the release.
Rupp was charged with possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as introduction of major contraband into a correctional facility, all felonies. Rupp doesn’t have a criminal history or failures to appear for court and was given a $5,000 bond by Merica, according to the release.
Lairmore’s next court date is Jan. 4 and he was appointed Rick Cuddihy as public defender. Rupp’s next court date is Jan. 4 and the office of Magyar, Rauch and Associates was appointed as public defender.