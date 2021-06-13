GRANGEVILLE — A Spokane couple were arrested Saturday and charged with multiple felonies related to drug possession and various other crimes.
According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Florence Annie Walker, 30, and Michael Anthony Pearson, 31, were stopped by officers at Esther Street and First Avenue in Kooskia Saturday.
According to the release, Pearson gave false information to the deputies, who discovered he had a felony warrant out of the Washington Department of Corrections. He was taken into custody and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, along with possession of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, providing false information to law enforcement and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Walker was charged with driving on a suspended driver’s license and failing to provide proof of liability insurance. Additional charges of possession of methamphetamine, providing false information to law enforcement officers, resisting and obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia also are expected to be filed against her, the news release said.