SPOKANE — Spokane County property owners will soon see a $5 increase in conservation district fees, after Spokane County commissioners voted Tuesday to increase the tax for the first time in 21 years.
Most Spokane County residents who pay property taxes have long paid a conservation assessment fee, and the amount changes based on an assessment of the value of the property’s soil. But property owners also pay a $5 minimum base fee. That’s the part that changed at Tuesday’s meeting, doubling to $10.
Spokane Conservation District Director Vicki Carter said the district operated without asking for a fee increase for years because it has spent Spokane County taxpayer’s money well and budgeted conservatively.
She said about 190,000 of the 210,000 to 220,000 parcels in the county will be affected, but church-owned property, cemeteries, most government-owned land and the city of Deer Park are exempt from the fees. Deer Park residents don’t have to pay fees because, when the district was incorporated, the city did not opt in.
Taxpayers will see the fee increase on their bills next year.
Commissioners Mary Kuney and Al French both voted to increase the fee, while commissioner Josh Kerns voted against the increase, saying it was more than he was willing to support.