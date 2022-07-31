Spokane breaks a heat record

With the temperature hovering just hotter than 100 degrees, Joey Daroszewski, 7, races through the water spray of the Rotary Fountain on Friday in Riverfront Park. Daroszewski and his parents are visiting Spokane from Chicago and were checking out the sights in downtown. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

 Colin Mulvany/Spokesman-Review

Highs in Spokane reached a record-breaking 102 degrees on Friday as the heat wave hit what the National Weather Service predicts will be its peak. The peak, however, might be more of a plateau: Today’s forecast is for 102 degrees again.

Friday’s 102-degree temperature is the hottest recorded for July 29, breaking the 2014 record of 100 degrees.

