Splashing against the heat

Jacob Anders, 6, and his brother Randy Donaldson, 12, splash each other Thursday as they play in the Snake River south of Asotin. Keeping cool was paramount as the temperature reached an official high in Lewiston of 101 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane, marking the 22nd triple-digit day of the summer. The full weather report is on Page 6A.

 August Frank/Tribune

