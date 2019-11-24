Eager holiday revelers bundled up against the mild chill of a November evening Saturday to listen to Christmas carols and watch holiday dancers as they waited for the main event at Locomotive Park in Lewiston.
The hundreds of people gathered donned stocking caps, holiday sweaters, puffy jackets and a few even wrapped themselves in blankets to ward off temperatures cold enough to see their own breath. They sipped coffee, hot cocoa and cider while waiting for the Christmas lights decorating the park’s trees and its namesake locomotive to take life.
Choral groups harmonized to set the stage and build anticipation. Among them was the Inland Harmony Chorus, a local subset of the Sweet Adelines, who entertained the crowd with holiday tunes.
They do it for the love of singing, said member Sue Scott of Lewiston.
“You get that feeling on the back of your neck and you just love it,” she said of performing before an enthusiastic crowd.
Or as Linda Beck of Clarkston put it, “Music makes your heart sing.”
Beck wore a red sweater proclaiming “Dear Santa I Want it All.”
“I’ve always loved Christmas music,” she said.
Speaking of Santa, the big jolly man was on hand, or at least one of his many alter egos was. Guido MacGuffie of Orofino donned the traditional red suit to match his long gray beard. He mingled with the crowd and posed for pictures with excited children.
“This is absolutely marvelous,” he said of the turnout. “It shows the spirit of Christmas and the spirit of giving of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.”
The former law enforcement officer has been playing Santa for 10 years and said he sort of grew into the role.
“I retired, my hair turned gray and I got fat,” he said.
A friend suggested he’d be a natural to represent St. Nick and he hasn’t looked back. Now he keeps busy visiting rest homes and attending events from late November through Christmas.
“I just enjoy the Christmas spirit and giving,” he said.
Volunteers worked overtime this year to pull off the annual Winter Spirit display. Construction at the intersection of Main Street and 21st Street included excavation at the park, which played havoc with buried electrical lines that provide power to the lights.
“It was a challenge,” said Jon Copeland, president of the Winter Spirit Committee. “It was up to us to fix it. It was a hunt.”
The volunteer organization cranks up in September and then works weekends through fall in a labor of love that culminates with the traditional lighting. Copeland said all the volunteers log the long hours for the community, and especially for kids and young families.
“When they come down here, it’s something they can do for free of charge,” he said.
This year, the display’s co-founder Larry Kopczynski was honored on the Winter Spirit Stage and presented a plaque for his 25 years of service. Copeland said Kopczynski was there from the beginning, which started with the decorating of a few trees at the Nez Perce County Courthouse and soon led to putting lights on the locomotive at Locomotive Park. It grew from there into what it is today, a dazzling holiday display.
“There’s got to be a million-plus lights out there,” Copeland said after doing a quick calculus in his head. “There has to be.”
Receiving the plaque and being designated as the person who turns on the lights by suppressing a plunger was a surprise to Kopczynski. Copeland guessed his friend would prefer to stay out of the limelight, but he handled the surprise duties well. After a few brief remarks, Kopczynski picked up the plunger as the crowd began a count down from 10.
As they reached “1” he sunk the plunger and the dark park came to light to ‘oohs and ahhs’ of the crowd. Christmas music blared and the attendees commenced to wandering around the park, taking selfies and reveling in winter spirit.
