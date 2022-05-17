Spirit of the Waters

People sing the “Ancestor Song” as they look toward the Spirit of the Waters totem pole Monday at Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston. The totem pole is currently touring the Pacific Northwest as part of a campaign by Native American tribes to breach the Snake river dams to help make migration easier for endangered chinook salmon and steelhead.

 August Frank/Tribune

