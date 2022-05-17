People sing the “Ancestor Song” as they look toward the Spirit of the Waters totem pole Monday at Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston. The totem pole is currently touring the Pacific Northwest as part of a campaign by Native American tribes to breach the Snake river dams to help make migration easier for endangered chinook salmon and steelhead.
Advertisement
Newsletter options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
When it comes to yard sales ...
You voted: