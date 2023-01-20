Crews are still working to clean up a fuel spill from a semi-tractor trailer crash Sunday 3 miles south of Colfax.

A truck traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 195 was transporting two trailers of fuel Sunday evening when a cat ran into the road. The driver swerved to miss the animal and lost control of the vehicle, causing the second trailer to flip on its side. The first tank was also punctured fuel was dumped into the roadway, the ditch and into Spring Flat Creek, according to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol.

Tags

Recommended for you