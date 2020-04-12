A 48-year-old man from Albion was arrested on multiple charges and outstanding warrants after a high speed pursuit in Whitman County late Friday.
Whitman County Sgt. Keith Cooper tried to initiate a traffic stop at approximately 11:20 p.m. Friday after he observed a vehicle, driven by Shane Ellingsworth, with an altered license plate and defective equipment.
Ellingsworth reportedly failed to pull over and continued through Colfax at increasing speeds, according to a news release from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.
The pursuit continued south out of town and onto State Route 195, where a passenger jumped, or was pushed, out of the vehicle, according to the release. Ellingsworth continued southbound on State Route 195 at speeds between 85 and 100 mph for the next 15 miles.
Pullman police deployed spike strips at the North Pullman Bypass on State Route 195. Ellingsworth eventually pulled to the side of the road on Davis Way near the Pullman city limits after three of the four tires on his vehicle were flattened by the spike strips.
Ellingsworth was initially taken into custody without incident for felony eluding. Law enforcement later learned Ellingsworth had outstanding warrants from the U.S. Marshals Office and the Department of Corrections for unlawful possession of a weapon and escape from custody.
A search of the vehicle Ellingsworth was driving allegedly yielded more than 30 grams of methamphetamine, packaging material, scales and other paraphernalia.
Ellingsworth’s criminal history includes convictions for property crimes, drug possession and trafficking, and illegal weapons and firearms possession.
He was booked into the Whitman County Jail on multiple charges and the outstanding warrants.
The passenger who jumped or pushed from the vehicle was not located.