Spider Flash to the rescue

The fastest web-slinger in Idaho, Calan Salazar, 5, takes on the role of Spider Flash as he leads his brothers, Greyson Salazar (middle), 7, and Liam Salazar, 9, on scooters while their mother, Sarah Salazar, brings up the rear Friday morning in Lewiston. The boys dressed themselves, their mother said, adding one of the most memorable outfits was Greyson wearing a chicken costume with rain boots and a Batman mask.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region