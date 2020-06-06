Spider Flash to the rescue

The fastest web-slinger in Idaho, Calan Salazar, 5, takes on the role of Spider Flash as he leads his brothers, Greyson Salazar (middle), 7, and Liam Salazar, 9, on scooters while their mother, Sarah Salazar, brings up the rear Friday morning in Lewiston. The boys dressed themselves, their mother said, adding one of the most memorable outfits was Greyson wearing a chicken costume with rain boots and a Batman mask.

 August Frank/Tribune

