Title/occupation: Recreation coordinator, Lewiston Parks and Recreation.
Family: Olive, his 10-year-old dog.
Education: Bachelor of Science in recreation.
Work history: Worked for the parks and recreation department since February 2014. “I started out as an intern to complete my degree from the University of Idaho and worked my way up to coordinator in the past five years.”
Hobbies/interests: “People that know me would be shocked if I didn’t mention anything about riding bikes or skiing, but really I enjoy a lot of things and they change season to season.