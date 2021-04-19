Speed racer

Reid Hibbard, 4, of Lewiston, speeds through some buckets as he rides his Yamaha PW50 in a grassy field at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds on Friday. Hibbard is old enough to ride the bike without help from his dad, Chad Hibbard, and will eventually upgrade so the two can ride together.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
What's your favorite way to go camping?
You voted: