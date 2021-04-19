Speed racer

Reid Hibbard, 4, of Lewiston, speeds through some buckets as he rides his Yamaha PW50 in a grassy field at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds on Friday. Hibbard is old enough to ride the bike without help from his dad, Chad Hibbard, and will eventually upgrade so the two can ride together.

 August Frank/Tribune

