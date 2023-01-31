The application period for 2023 specialty crop block grants is now open, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture announced Monday. The deadline for submitting all application materials is March 5. The United States Department of Agriculture has allocated more than $2 million to the state department to award specialty crop projects across the state.

“The Specialty Crop Block Grants have proven to be impactful in areas of technology, education and market development across Idaho,” said Chanel Tewalt, director of the agriculture department. “We look forward to seeing the advancements that this year’s projects will make for Idaho specialty crop producers.”

