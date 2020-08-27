The 2020 special session of the Idaho Legislature wrapped up Wednesday in Boise, adjourning after three days of protests and public outrage regarding the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Brad Little called the session to deal with liability and election challenges stemming from the pandemic.
Lawmakers tackled both those issues. However, they also outlined a long list of statutory changes they intend to address once the 2021 regular session begins in January. That includes limitations on the governor’s emergency powers, a possible constitutional amendment allowing the Legislature to call itself back into session, and reviewing how much authority local officials have to address public health issues.
“We’re putting everyone on notice of what we plan to do and how we plan to do it,” said Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg. “We’re saying stay tuned, because the Senate is active and we want to do what’s best for the state of Idaho and the people who live here.”
Public trust of government was in short supply from the opening minutes of the special session, when hundreds of people crowded their way into the House gallery, ignoring social distancing recommendations and local face mask requirements.
The disruptions continued Tuesday, when the audience began screaming and yelling during a House committee hearing, after the chairman tried to enforce House rules regarding recording devices and accredited media.
Wednesday was somewhat calmer, although anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was arrested for a second time (see related story).
The House and Senate both approved legislation Wednesday providing civil liability protection for schools, businesses and higher education institutions in the event they’re sued for damages or injury resulting from exposure to the coronavirus.
The bill was prompted by concerns that schools and businesses won’t reopen for fear that customers or employees might get sick and sue them.
The liability protection would end in July 2021, unless extended by the Legislature. It also doesn’t apply to public health districts, state or federal agencies or foreign governments; nor does it shield entities that act with willful or reckless misconduct.
“I think this bill speaks to what’s important to Idaho,” said Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee. “We need to give our schools and small businesses the confidence that they can reopen and allow the public back in, that they don’t need to be afraid of their customers or their employees. It says we’re confident they’re doing the best they can (to protect the public), and that our citizens are making their own informed choices.”
Public testimony was largely opposed to the measure, partly because of concerns it erodes the concept of personal responsibility and gives credence to the notion of suing someone because you get sick.
Others worried the exemption for “willful and reckless conduct” means they can be sued for refusing to wear face masks or to get vaccinated.
Steven Kaiser, a retired police officer, said offering immunity to corporations further stacks the deck against private individuals.
“It takes away the right of the people to be heard by the courts, and takes away the courts’ proper role in bringing justice to the injured and oppressed,” he said.
Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, agreed that access to the courts is critical to the freedoms Americans enjoy.
However, “the reason I can put my name on this bill,” she said, “is because we’re laying out a common principle: When dealing with something no one can see or control — which the coronavirus is — they shouldn’t have to worry about being liable for it. ... I’d like to support our schools, churches and businesses, all those folks who are ready to get back to business in a way that’s based on the real needs of the people they serve, rather than the phantom of a possible lawsuit.”
The measure passed the House on a 54-15 near-party-line vote and a 27-7 party-line vote in the Senate. All north central Idaho lawmakers supported the measure, except for Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow.
Other legislation approved during the three-day session includes:
A Senate resolution calling on Little to end the emergency declaration the state has been operating under since the coronavirus pandemic began — but to do so “in a manner that preserves financial support for Idaho’s hospitals and nursing homes, and keeps the regulatory reductions in place for Idaho citizens.”
The resolution was an alternative to a measure the House passed Tuesday that would have immediately ended the state emergency declaration.
Given that this issue falls outside the scope of the special session, as outlined by the governor, the Senate felt the House approach was unconstitutional.
The Senate resolution, by contrast, is more a statement of values.
“It isn’t a law and doesn’t have the force of law,” Hill noted. “It’s declaratory in nature. We’re declaring what our concerns and expectations are.”
Among other items, the resolution declares that “all Idahoans who work, provide for families, pay taxes and otherwise contribute to the Idaho economy must be deemed essential in any declared emergency.”
It also “reaffirms the right of all Idahoans to make health and safety decisions for themselves and their families.”
Unlike the concurrent resolution passed by the House — which required a corresponding vote in the Senate — the Senate resolution is strictly a statement of how the Senate feels about this issue.
After approving the resolution on an apparently unanimous voice vote, the Senate then tabled the House resolution, killing it without debate.
A bill giving county election officials additional time to mail absentee ballots to voters.
State law currently requires that all absentee requests received at least 45 days prior to an election be mailed to voters by the 45th day. Officials say that’s not enough time, given the huge increase in absentee anticipated this year.
The bill shifts the deadline to 30 days for most voters, but leaves it as 45 days for military and overseas voters. The measure also allows returned ballots to be opened and scanned up to seven days prior to Election Day, although the results won’t actually be tabulated until after polls close on Election Day.
A measure sponsored by Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, requiring that in-person voting be an option in all future elections, regardless of any declared state of emergency.
A House resolution urging the governor to “take all necessary steps” to ensure enough poll workers are available for the November election, including activating the Idaho National Guard if necessary.
