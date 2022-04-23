Speaking out against the silence

Telling their stories is one of the ways to raise awareness on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement.
So that’s what two women did at a panel discussion Friday at the Williams Conference Center at Lewis-Clark State College, with about 40 people in attendance.
Channa Henry spoke on being a survivor of rape and domestic violence. That experience left her isolated and angry, making her turn to alcohol and more abusive partners. “Abusers can see this, that’s how they pick off their prey, their victims,” she said.
Henry reported her first rape to the tribal police, but filing the report made her more traumatized and she didn’t report any more cases. “I felt like I was treated as a suspect rather than a victim,” she said. “I felt like nobody believed me.”
She was also almost abducted three times. One incident was in Spokane where she was taken by a man for sex trafficking. She was locked in his car until her friends came looking for her and shouting her name. When the man realized she had people looking for her, he unlocked the door and she escaped.
Her experiences gave her night terrors so she decided to come forward and was questioned on why it took it so long. Henry said it’s hard for a victim to tell their stories because it can feel like admitting they’re weak, helpless and alone.
While she was giving her report to a nontribal sheriff, she was telling it with a straight face. “I didn’t realize how desensitized I became to my own story,” Henry said and as she was talking, the sheriff became emotional until she also broke down.
It was a different experience than when she came to the police before. “A nontribal person was showing me more empathy and compassion than I received from my own people,” she said.
Henry even worked for the Nez Perce Tribal Police until January but saw numerous cases of violence against women that ended with no charges against the perpetrators. Then she said she faced retaliation, harassment and discrimination at work for speaking up about mishandled cases until she left the “hostile” and “toxic” work environment.
“I’m here to say ‘no more.’ No more violence, no more abuse and no more lives lost,” Henry said with applause from the audience.
Paulette Smith also shared her story of surviving 11½ years of domestic abuse, meeting the man when she was 16 years old. She said he seemed so far advanced, even though it was because he was dealing with alcohol and drug abuse. He also treated her well at first.
“They don’t start punching you at the beginning,” she said. “They’re very charming.”
Smith also said she didn’t recognize some of his behavior as abusive or controlling, like stalking. He would come to her house and throw rocks at her window at 3 a.m.
“I thought it was cute at first,” she said. “I was naive and young. I didn’t know this was not normal. This was not healthy.”
He tore her down mentally, became possessive and isolated Smith when they moved to Lapwai and she didn’t know anyone.
Smith spoke through tears of being at her lowest point where she attempted suicide and was comforted by the other women on the panel before continuing her story.
Although she tried leaving him several times — on average it takes women seven times before they leave an abuser for good — she finally left when he was cheating on her while she was pregnant.
Through it all, Smith said she is a stronger person. “I see things with crystal-clear glasses these days.” she said. “I know this doesn’t just happen in Indian Country. Domestic violence isn’t a stranger to anyone.”
Some of the things she is working to change is what contributed to her abuse and the abuse of women like her. The Native American community struggles with depression and trauma from colonization that leads to mental health issues and drug and alcohol abuse. One of the ways to help heal from those issues is to reconnect with tribal languages, cultures, traditions and spiritual healing. Lucii Simpson, another woman on the panel, shared a story of a Native community that used a traditional ceremony to help teenagers.
“Cultural tradition is not going to work unless you have it here, in your heart, to help our people,” Simpson said, becoming emotional. “We need it. We need it now, our kids are dying left and right.”
Smith also said that laws need to be changed and issues between tribal and nontribal jurisdictions create loopholes for perpetrators. That was an issue that Simpson spoke about, who has worked as a police officer on tribal and nontribal land. However, Simpson noted that some changes are taking place, including Savanna’s Act, which directed the Department of Justice to revise protocols to address missing or murdered Native Americans.
She also shared statistics that four out of five Native American women are affected by violence, which is 10 times the national average. “We’ve got problems here in Indian Country in America,” she said.
Simpson also expressed frustration at media coverage that favors missing white women over missing Native American women. She cited the case of Gabby Petito, as an example of a missing white woman who received national media coverage. “What if you’re a little lady that’s on the reservation?” she said. “You’re a statistic.”
Before the women shared, Michael Wasson, a Nez Perce poet who is currently living in Japan, recorded himself reading a poem he wrote for the discussion.
“This poem is for everyone who is struggling with fear, with either the loss or imbalance or volatility of keeping your existence, your life, your presence here where it is needed for everyone around you,” he said.
The panel was closed by Renee Holt, an Indigenous scholar and activist, who shared academic work being done on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement and how she helps students who are impacted by the issue. She said that the justice system has failed Native Americans and asked people to believe the stories of victims and for allies to educate themselves on the issues.
“The only way to end this,” Holt said, “is to begin talking about it.”
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.