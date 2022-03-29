Sparks named Clarkston’s ‘Officer of the Year’

Clarkston police officer Tom Sparks was named “Officer of the Year” for 2021 at Monday night’s Clarkston City Council meeting.
Chief Joel Hastings said Sparks was selected for the award for exceeding work requirements, providing outstanding service to the community and demonstrating positive qualities and character traits.
“As you know, 2021 was a difficult year for law enforcement,” Hastings said. “We experienced many challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, nationwide protests and the ‘defund the police’ movement. These challenges led to anxiety, skepticism, and an overall dissatisfaction for many in law enforcement.”
Sparks, however, showed up to work each day with a positive attitude and set a good example, especially for less experienced officers, the chief said.
“While de-escalation is a relatively new philosophy in law enforcement, you have already finely honed these skills and employ them successfully on a daily basis,” Hastings told Sparks. “You frequently defuse situations and help people in crisis make better choices that lead to peaceful resolutions.”
Sparks has been employed by the Clarkston Police Department for five years.
During that time, Hastings said he’s received many compliments from the public about the way Sparks handles situations. “They come away feeling they were listened to and taken seriously.”