A Southwick man, formerly of Lewiston, has been charged with felony domestic violence.
Matthew J. Czmowski, 28, if convicted on the charge, faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
On Dec. 28, Czmowski is suspected of punching the alleged victim in the eye, leaving the area “purple and extremely swollen,” a police report said. The alleged victim was met by police in the emergency room at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston, the report said.
Czmowski was arrested on a warrant Friday, court documents said. The alleged incident occurred at a residence on Linden Avenue in Lewiston.
Nez Perce Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans set a $7,500 bond and pretrial release conditions should Czmowski bond out of the Nez Perce County Jail. A no-contact order was also put in place that bars any direct or indirect contact by Czmowski with the alleged victim.
Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Reisenauer sought a higher bond for Czmowski because of a 2017 burglary conviction and three misdemeanor domestic battery convictions in Washington.
“He represents a significant threat to the victim,” Reisenauer said.
Evans set a preliminary hearing in Czmowski’s case for Feb. 5.