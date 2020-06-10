VANCOUVER, Wash. — Southwest Washington joined the statewide philanthropic campaign All In WA aimed at helping people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
All in WA recently launched with $20 million and a goal to raise $65 million toward a statewide response to coronavirus.
On the All In WA website, people can donate to the state fund or to specific causes such as food security, youth homelessness, undocumented families and economic transition and recovery.
There’s also the option of directing dollars to local funds — the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington’s response fund among them.
“We’re a significant part of the state, and we wanted to be part of it, neighbors helping neighbors,” said Jennifer Rhoads, president of the Community Foundation.
She said All In WA is a collaboration among government, private philanthropists, businesses and nonprofits. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will match donations under $1 million to All in WA, up to a total of $25 million.
For more information, visit cfsww.org/allinWA or allinwa.org
Those who donate specifically to the SW Washington COVID Response Fund will see their dollars spent in Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania counties; those who donate to the statewide pool will see their money spread across the state. The Ed and Dollie Lynch Fund will match the first $500,000 in donations to the local response fund.
Data informs how the All In WA money is spent, determining where gaps or needs may be, Rhoads said. Among those on the fund’s advisory committee is the director of Clark County Community Services, Vanessa Gaston.
Gaston is also on the SW Washington COVID Response Fund’s advisory committee, which meets weekly to make granting decisions. So far, it’s disbursed about $3.6 million, typically to groups helping people with basic needs such as food, rent assistance and personal protective equipment.
Rhoads said, “every bit helps,” and encouraged donors to take advantage of the local and state level matches.
“Philanthropy is not just for ultra-wealthy people,” she said.